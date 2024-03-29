New Diddy and Justin Bieber Video Resurfaces Amid Claims

A second disturbing video featuring an adult Sean “Diddy” Combs and a teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced amid the rapper’s sex trafficking allegations.

“What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything?” Combs, 54, was seen asking Bieber, 30, in a clip from 2010 but was reposted via social media on Tuesday, March 26.

Combs, who was approximately 40 years old at the time the video was filmed, then tells the “Holy” singer he’s “Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Bieber, who was 16 years old at the time the video was filmed, began to stammer as he tried to answer Combs.

“I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my [projects] and what not … but you never got my number,” the “Baby” singer replied during the conversation that appeared to take place in a recording studio. “I’m going to tell you my number.”

The video ​started circulating the same day federal authorities raided the music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an investigation into sex trafficking. It was originally taken by Street Media TV.

This marks the second video of Bieber and Combs that have resurfaced amid the “Last Night” rapper’s legal woes. On Tuesday, March 26, a YouTube video of Bieber and Combs appearing to hang out for the first time resurfaced on many people’s timelines following the raids. ​Originally posted in November 2009, it still remains on Bieber’s YouTube page.

In it, Combs shows an excited Bieber a silver Lamborghini, telling the then-15-year-old, “As soon as you turn 16, I’m gonna let you rock this. It’ll be yours.”

The pair then stood next to each other where the Bad Boy Records founder stated, “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a ​15-year-old’s dream.”

Getty Images

“I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album,” Combs continued.

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him,” he added, referring to Bieber, bragging, “but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy.” The “Sorry” singer excitedly added, “Going crazy.”

Bieber has not spoken out about the videos or the drama surrounding Combs’ home raids.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigators carried away boxes of equipment believed to be electronics including computers, camera and other recording devices. No criminal charges have been filed so far in the investigation.

The raids came one month after music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs. He accused the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper of various forms of sexual abuse.

Jones directly accused Combs of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.” He also claimed Combs drugged him and ​said he woke up naked in bed with two sex workers.

Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley denied the accusations. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”