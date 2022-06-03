The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes has a new man in her life and seems happier than ever in her relationship. The reality personality caused speculation that she and her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, were dating after she was seen with the Liberia native three months after her longtime husband, Gregg Leaks, died after battling colon cancer in September 2021.

The Dancing With the Stars alum posted a carousel of photos from her 54th birthday party where she looked close and cozy to her new love. Unfortunately, NeNe is currently facing legal troubles as Nyonisela’s ex-wife is claiming that the two had an affair during their marriage, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

Nyonisela Sioh Was Married Before

He was married to his ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, for five years, and they share an 11-year-old son. His former partner is suing the Bravo-lelbrity for allegedly having an affair with Nyonisela while he was still married.

In the documents, she claimed that the two would go on international vacations together behind her back.

Nyonisela Sioh Is a Fashion Designer

The CEO launched Nyoni Couture in 2013, a North Carolina-based luxury fashion brand that offers upscale fashion items like men’s suits, hats and button-up shirts.

“A lover of French Haute Couture and a disciple of both the British and Italian traditions of fine tailoring, today Nyoni fuses these diverse influences to create a stylish wardrobe for the sophisticated modern gentlemen – whichever walk of life he may come from,” the brand’s LinkedIn page says.

The fashion lover also offers private tailoring services to clients and often models his pieces on social media.

Nyonisela Sioh’s Net Worth

Cashing it in! The businessman is worth an estimated $20 to $25 million, according to newsunzip.com. He accumulated his assets from his various business endeavors from his clothing line to his tailoring service.

Nyonisela Sioh Is Friends With a Former RHOA Husband

Nyonisela is good friends with none other than Peter Thomas, RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. The pair often post themselves hanging out on their prospective Instagram accounts.

“I hang with these two last night, they are crazier than I am, and I [love] them @neneleakes @nyoni_couture,” Peter captioned his June 2, 2022 photos of the three at a black-tie event.