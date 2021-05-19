Porsha Williams is setting the record straight. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed rumors she’s pregnant just over a week after her engagement on her show Dish Nation on Tuesday, May 18.

“I’m not pregnant,” the 39-year-old revealed to her cohost Gary Hayes. “Is this what you want, Gary? I’m not pregnant. This is not a shotgun wedding.”

Porsha seemingly hinted on May 10 via Instagram that her now-fiancé, Simon Guobadia, proposed to her just after one month of dating.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The Bravo celeb wrote about their romance in the IG post, “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

A short while later, Simon, 56, shared his own post, confirming the engagement and gushed over his ladylove. “I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well-wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM,” he wrote. “You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”

Simon was previously married to Porsha’s RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia from June 2019 until January 2021. Falynn, 31, wed Simon after three years of dating. She is the mother of three children from a past relationship, while Simon is the father of five kids. Porsha was previously engaged to Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares a daughter, Pilar. She was also married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

On May 11, Falynn broke her silence regarding the surprise engagement. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn told Us Weekly in a statement. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”