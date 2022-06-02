Trouble in paradise? The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is being sued by her current boyfriend’s ex-wife for allegedly sleeping with him while he was still married, according to a May 23 filing obtained by In Touch.

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh is taking the former Bravo star to court, seeking more than $100,000 in damages. She claims NeNe and her ex-husband, Nyonisela J. Sioh, engaged in a “romantic and adulterous” affair while secretly going on international vacations without her knowledge. In the court document, the woman also claimed she suffered from emotional stress and loss of support from her ex-husband.

“Upon information and belief, during the Plaintiff’s marriage, Defendant and Plaintiff’s husband engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent of Plaintiff,” the legal document read.

During their marriage, Melamine claimed that she and the Liberia native had a mentally and physically healthy relationship and even “enjoyed an active sexual relationship.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A rep for NeNe did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author posted her new love shortly after her ex-husband, Gregg Leakes, died after a three-year battle with cancer in September 2021. Although the extent of their relationship was unclear, NeNe was by his side until his last days.

“It took a whole day for me to decide if I wanted to post pictures from Gregg’s ‘Celebration Of Life’ ceremony,” her September 2021 Instagram caption read. “I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life.”

Three months later, The Apprentice alum celebrated her 54th birthday at her nightclub, The Linnethia Lounge, alongside loved ones like former RHOA castmate Porsha Williams. NeNe’s new beau was also in attendance and posed for a few snapshots that were later posted on her Instagram account, causing fans to speculate if they were an item.

Things quickly progressed in their romance, and Nyonisela accompanied his lady on set of The Real, when the reality personality guest hosted the talk show in February 2022. NeNe posted a selfie with her man and hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love after meeting each other for the first time.

“OMGGGGGG! TOMORROW on @therealdaytime I introduce Nyoni to the ladies of The Real. He was super nervous,” her February 2022 Instagram caption read.