My 600-Lb Life alum Gina Marie Krasley is dead at the age of 30, her obituary confirms, revealing she passed away at home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, “surrounded by her loving family” on Sunday, August 1.

The season 8 star was said to have a passion for music, and she started the “dancing has no size limit” TikTok trend following her time on the TLC series, having “dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children.”

A funeral service for Krasley is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 8. Her family is asking that if any fans wish to donate, they choose a mental health charity to send money to in lieu of flowers. Attendees have also been requested to wear pink or purple for the funeral service in honor of Krasey’s favorite colors.

Krasley’s cause of death was not revealed in her obituary, however, she reportedly opened up about her struggles with a mystery illness on social media in July.

The symptoms left her unable to move, battling pain in her legs, as well as numbness in her fingers, according to AceShowbiz. The former patient of Dr. Nowzaradan said she was going to see a neurologist on July 29, two days before her death.

On the show, Krasley was candid about coping with feelings of pain and abandonment by turning to food and binge-eating.

“By the time I was 10, I was already over 150 pounds,” she recalled about her childhood, revealing her struggles continued into adulthood. “As I was getting closer to 500 pounds, it started to get harder to do things.”

Krasley, who appeared on the series with her wife, Beth, lost around 50 pounds while filming season 8 and she found more success in the following months. In early 2021, Krasley said she shed another 170 pounds.

Prior to her passing, the TikTok personality, who amassed more than 200,000 followers on the app, proudly told fans that she got down to 379 pounds.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree for Krasley, her family asked fans to visit their Tribute Store.