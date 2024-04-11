Ron Goldman’s stepmother, Patti Goldman, reacted to O.J. Simpson’s death nearly 30 years after he was accused of killing her stepson in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“It’s just another reminder of how long Ron has been gone,” Patti exclusively tells In Touch. “It just brings everything up again.”

O.J. died at the age of 76 following his battle with prostate cancer on April 10. His family confirmed his passing one day later by issuing a statement via his official X account. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

While O.J. rose to fame as a professional football player, he made headlines in 1994 when he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson – whom he was married to from 1985 until 1992 – and her friend Ron.

Nicole and Ron were found murdered outside her condo in Brentwood, California, in June 1994. O.J. was considered a person of interest in the killings and began a high-profile trial that spanned eleven months from November 1994 until October 1995.

He was ultimately found not guilty for the two murders after his legal team presented an argument that gave reasonable doubt he didn’t commit the crimes. However, Ron’s family later brought a civil suit against O.J. in 1997. O.J. was found liable for wrongful death and battery against Ron, as well as battery against Nicole. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages following the suit.

The California native’s legal problems didn’t stop there. He was found guilty on robbery, kidnapping and other charges in a Las Vegas sports memorabilia scheme in 2008. O.J. spent nearly nine years in prison before his release in 2017.

Ron’s parents, Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo, divorced when he was just six. Fred was granted custody of Ron and they seemingly had a close relationship. Their family expanded when Fred married Patti when his son was 18.

Not only did Patti break her silence, but ​the Goldman family attorney also issued a statement about O.J.’s death just hours after the news broke.

“He died without penance,” David Cook, who has been fighting since 2008 to collect the civil judgment on behalf of Ron and his family, said to the Associated Press. “We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.”