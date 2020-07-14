Gone But Never Forgotten: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths — From Naya Rivera to Kobe Bryant and More

Always in our hearts. Hollywood is infamous for being plagued with tragedy and taking those we love most far too soon. From Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston, the list of talent lost is truly devastating.

Naya Rivera is the latest celebrity to shock fans with her tragic passing. The Glee alum’s body was discovered in Lake Piru on Monday, July 13, after she was reported missing on July 8. She and her son, Josey Dorsey, had rented a boat before her sudden disappearance.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found on the vessel alone by the leasing agent who went looking for it after it was overdue for return. At the time, the boy was wearing a life jacket with an adult life preserver still onboard.

Although the search for the actress began immediately, their rescue mission was changed to a “recovery effort,” on July 9 because “there is a high likelihood that the singer drowned,” Captain Eric Buschow told In Touch. That same day, the 911 call reporting her disappearance was made public. In the recording, the caller said Rivera was “nowhere to be found.”

Josey told investigators he went swimming with his mother when she boosted him onto the boat. When be looked back at his mom, he saw her “disappear under the surface of the water.”

In the wake of Rivera’s disappearance and now untimely death, her family is “completely devastated,” a source exclusively told In Touch on July 10. “Her family feels like they’re living in a bad dream, they’re all still in disbelief.”

While many are numb over the shocking loss, people are especially distraught for Josey. “Everyone is heartbroken over what is surely the loss of Naya and for what Josey must have endured. That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much,” the insider added. “The thought of him waiting for his mom to get back into the boat, or what he may have witnessed is simply terrifying. Josey is still asking for his mommy.”

Rivera is just one of the many celebrities who faced a tragic fate. Scroll below to see other stars we lost too soon.