The holidays should be a time of happiness, but popstar Miley Cyrus is reaching out to fans who may be experiencing sadness around this time of year. She took to Instagram to announce the release of her new track, “My Sad Christmas Song,” and she opened up about “feeling alone” during the holidays just hours after her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, was spotted out with another woman in New York City.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways, that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!” the 27-year-old wrote in her caption on Instagram, then added a message of hope to her fans who may be going through a similar situation. “If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

In the slow ballad, Miley sings about going through the holidays alone without a special someone to celebrate. “Why’d I even put up the f–king tree / if there’s no one here who’s gonna see / just how pretty she looks on Christmas Eve / cause there’s no one here next to me,” she sang in the song. In another line, Miley sang, “This year feels like of lame / the last one was the same / but they holiday spirit they say / is taking off on a plane.”

It’s unclear who Miley is referring to in the track, but the release comes on the same day as photos of her current man and fellow singer, Cody, was seen out and about on Saturday, December 21, in NYC, walking alongside Playboy model Jordy Murray. Jordy is actually the December 2019 Playmate, and they looked cozy as they strolled through the SoHo streets while bundled up for the cold winter weather.

Miley and Cody, 22, first sparked dating rumors in early October after they were spotted kissing during an acai bowl date. It’s unclear if they’re still together, but they haven’t posted photos of each other on social media since her birthday last month.