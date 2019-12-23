Unbothered! Miley Cyrus is focusing on herself this holiday season amid the drama between her and Cody Simpson. “Been seeing a lot of posts about self-love and care during Christmas!” the 27-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a sports bra and sweatpants after a workout class on Monday, December 23. “I think it’s super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season! Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day!”

The “Malibu” crooner explained to her followers why it’s important to get in some physical activity during this time of year. “Something is better than nothing!” she shared. “I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self-love/care!”

Miley continued to reveal her plans with her family. “Today I did a light round of Pilates just to release some healthy endorphins, and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice,” she wrote. “Maybe some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having with my mama and papa tonight).” Just one day earlier, the Hannah Montana alum uploaded a video with her mom, Tish Cyrus, where the two choreographed a dance routine in their house.

It’s great to see that the blonde beauty isn’t letting any rumors get to her. Over the weekend, Miley’s 22-year-old beau was seen walking around New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray, and fans thought their relationship was dunzo. Shortly afterward, the Tennessee native got candid about “a sad Christmas song” she wrote “a few years back.” She added, “Was feeling like s—t cause I couldn’t be the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends, I still felt alone. In some ways, that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season, just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!”

However, Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, cleared the air about their romance. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old told The Daily Mail Australia on December 23. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.” Phew, it seems like these two are still going strong.

