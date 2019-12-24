Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), have reportedly purchased a breathtaking $1.8 million abode located in Jersey Shore. The reality star opted for a 7-bed, 10-bath crib with plenty of land and a huge driveway. Now, it’s only a matter of time until his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars pay him a visit!

Mike, 37, and Lauren’s new abode comes with plenty of enviable amenities, including “an elevator shaft, a top floor observation deck, vaulted ceilings, a massive basement, a wet bar, a hot tub, a 4-car garage and great views,” according to TMZ.

It looks like they’ll have plenty of space for a bigger brood down the line, considering the property is 9,800 square feet.

The couple has been enjoying making new memories together after he was released from prison in September. The MTV alum previously spent eight months behind bars for tax evasion at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. Now that he is a free man, Mike couldn’t be more thrilled about spending the holidays with his loved ones.

“[Lauren and I] are hosting Christmas Eve this year for my family and her family,” the TV personality told In Touch at La La Anthony’s Winter Wonderland event benefiting Girls Inc. of New York City and The Police Athletic League.

“We’re doing Christmas Eve with the seven fishes, which is an Italian tradition,” he added. “And I get so excited for that every year because it’s like, it’s really like living your best life. And all the families are bringing their cookies. So we’re just all happy that we’re all together. It’s a celebration this year.”

Mike has continued to make positive strides with his life, having recently celebrated four years of being “clean and sober.” Unfortunately, the Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, 34, have also faced some hardships in the past few months.

The pair revealed they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage shortly after their first wedding anniversary in November, but they’re still hopeful about expanding their family in the future.

Mike exclusively told In Touch, “In this particular situation, it’s definitely fun trying and trying again!”