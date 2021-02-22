From Jersey Shore to family man! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way from his Karma and Bamboo days in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The reality star was first introduced to MTV viewers when the fan-favorite series premiered in 2009. Over the course of six seasons, the world watched as the New Jersey native dodged grenades, got in fights with his roommates, bashed his head against the wall and, of course, participated in some GTL.

After the first iteration of Jersey Shore ended in 2012, Mike continued his reality star career, making appearances on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother. Six years after the original Jersey Shore came to an end, Mike made his return to MTV on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018 — but this time, he was a new man. When the show’s spinoff series premiered, Mike was sober, facing jail time and in a committed relationship with his college sweetheart Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), who he married in November 2018.

Throughout the first season of Family Vacation, Mike discussed his impending court date — and in October 2018 he was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years supervised release and 500 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January of that same year. Following his release from jail in September 2019, Mike chatted with fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about adjusting to life after prison with Lauren.

“Our relationship has never been stronger. We are savoring every conservation, every meal and you know, trying to work on making babies as soon as we can,” he said during an October 2019 episode of the “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “When I came out, I came out better. I guess you can say thank God for that prison. I lost 40 pounds and [am] still on a great path and, you know, living my best life.”

Since cleaning up his act, Mike has continued to thrive with Lauren by his side. Together they’ve appeared on all four seasons of Family Vacation and in November 2020, after struggling to conceive, announced that there’s a baby Situation on the way. “Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” the MTV personality captioned the couple’s sex reveal in an Instagram post from December 2020. Going forward, the couple is looking forward to welcoming more babies into the world and doing life together.

“The good thing about my wife is she is my better half and she makes me strive to be better,” Mike told Us Weekly in February 2021. Anytime you’re in a relationship with someone that makes you a better person, that’s where you want to be.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Jersey Shore star’s transformation over the years.