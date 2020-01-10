So sweet! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gushed over his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on social media in honor of her 35th trip around the sun. “Happy birthday to my wife, my rock, my best friend,” the 37-year-old captioned a beautiful photo of the blonde babe on Instagram. “You have been the rock of this family and together we can accomplish anything. May God continue to bless us and live our best life. Love, your husband, Michael.” Naturally, Lauren couldn’t help but reply, writing, “I love you, honey!”

Of course, other fans sent the couple some nice messages on her big day. One person wrote, “She is stunning! You got yourself an amazing one! @mikethesituation,” while another echoed, “You’re a lucky man.” A third person chimed in, writing, “One of the most beautiful women anyone has ever seen.”

The duo has certainly faced a lot of challenges this year — from Mike serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion to revealing they suffered a miscarriage — but they are remaining positive amid the hard times. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” the MTV personality told In Touch exclusively in December. “And you know, if you don’t succeed at something, just try, try again. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.” Mike didn’t seem too concerned about what the future holds for him and his lady in terms of expanding their family. “In this particular situation, it’s definitely fun trying and trying again!” he confessed.

In November, the two — who got married in November 2018 — got candid about the sad news during an interview on ABC. “It was heart-wrenching,” Lauren said. “Then, at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time, and it was our blessing. It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Despite the hard times, the lovebirds seem to be in a great spot, and Mike is focused on his sobriety. “Things are good right now. We have a lot to be grateful for,” he told In Touch. “I’ll always be in recovery, and I’m still an addict, but now I’m addicted to being my best self and living my best life.”

He continued, “I’ve turned my addictive personality into a superpower. I’ve become addicted to implementing balance and being the best husband for my wife and a good friend to my friends out there.”

