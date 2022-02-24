Meri Brown explained why she stays with husband Kody Brown in a new bonus scene from the Sister Wives tell-all, noting there is “value” in being with her polygamous family after Christine Brown made the tough decision to leave.

Meri, 51, opened up about the season 10 drama in TLC‘s new bonus clip posted on Thursday, February 24, remembering when she reminded Christine to “look at the mountains” in Flagstaff, Arizona, amid the mom of six’s hopes to move back to Utah.

At the time, Christine, 49, also said, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.”

“It was from about that point on, that [Christine] was not very open to me and I started realizing that she just wasn’t open to communication with me,” Meri admitted to host Sukanya Krishnan in the video captured during the season 16 one-on-one. “And I just hoped that things were getting better … because I understand the rollercoaster in a relationship. I just was praying for her.”

Sukanya addressed how Christine appeared to lose her will to fight for her marriage after seeing the strain in Meri’s own relationship to Kody, 53, pointing out that Meri was leaning on her family dynamic until she hopefully got a “full fellowship with Kody in the true sense of a husband and wife.”

“That’s what I hope for,” Meri explained about why she was sticking with Kody, despite him stating they were just “friends.”

“But I also know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner added. “There is value to this family that we have created.”

Meri was the first wife to join the family in 1990 before he spiritually married Janelle Brown in 1993, and Christine a year later. To adopt fourth wife Robyn Brown’s three children from a previous relationship, Kody and Meri divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn, 43, and finalize the process.

Meri and Kody have since had their fair share of issues in their spiritual marriage, including her catfish scandal and a lack of intimacy. However, she boldly shut down split rumors in December 2021, assuring fans she wasn’t going to throw in the towel.

“I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions,” she wrote at the time. “But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure, we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s ok. You do you, boo.”

“But here’s my truth. I love him,” Meri continued. “I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”