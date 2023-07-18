Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a moment to show her appreciation for Gwendlyn Brown after she married wife Beatriz Queiroz.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 17, alongside two selfies with Gwendlyn, 21, and Beatriz, 21. “Waited until these cute kids made their announcement and posted their own pics before I did, so now I get to share!”

Meri continued to gush about Gwen, who is the daughter of Meri’s former sister wife Christine Brown and Meri’s former husband, Kody Brown. Kody, 54, and Christine, 51, also share kids Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn and Truely Brown.

“What a fun night celebrating them!” Meri added in her caption. “@gwendlynbrown truly is a blessing to me, and I’m so grateful for her love! Wishing them both a lifetime full of love and laughter!”

Gwen and Beatriz officially tied the knot on July 15 in Flagstaff, Arizona, surrounded by their families and friends. For their special day, Gwen stunned in a sleek white gown, while Beatriz looked snazzy in a white long-sleeved shirt with a black bowtie and matching pants.

The intimate wedding made headlines over the weekend as fans were over the moon happy for the newlyweds. However, many Sister Wives viewers also speculated whether Gwen’s event was missing two of her family members: her father, Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody and Christine, 51, were the first couple out of the plural family to split, announcing their separation in November 2021. Next, In Touch exclusively confirmed in December 2022 that Janelle Brown had split from Kody after she ultimately “outgrew him.” One month later, Meri and Kody formally announced their split via Instagram.

TLC fans already watched the drama of Christine and Kody’s split play out during season 17 of Sister Wives. However, they’ll soon see Kody’s breakups from Meri and Janelle unfold in the upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday, August 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Despite fans not initially seeing Kody nor Robyn, 44, in wedding pictures, the two spouses did in fact attend Gwen and Beatriz’s event that day. Both Kody and Robyn were spotted in the background of several social media photos shared by Gwen and Christine via Instagram after the event.

Robyn was seen sitting down in the background of a blurry video shared by Gwen to Instagram in a carousel post on Monday, July 17. Meanwhile, Kody was later spotted sitting on a sofa in an image that Christine shared to the social media platform.

While Gwen previously starred on Sister Wives, she stopped making appearances in season 17 and went on to start her own YouTube channel, where she recaps the episodes of her family’s series.

Gwen didn’t hold back during each of her recap clips of season 17, expressing her candid opinions about the family drama with Kody. After watching a December 2022 episode from season 17, Gwendlyn noted that she doesn’t “really like [Robyn] as a person.” Two months later, Gwendlyn called Kody “manipulative” over his treatment toward Meri in response to another episode.

Kody and Robyn’s attendance, therefore, came as a surprise to fans because of Gwendlyn’s past comments about them.

Nevertheless, it appears that Kody, Robyn and Gwen put their differences aside and enjoyed Gwen and Beatriz’s big day. Gwen even mentioned during one of her YouTube videos — posted on April 14 to her channel — that she wasn’t certain if Kody and Robyn would show up to her wedding but still hoped they would consider it.

“But I don’t know if they’ll want to come,” Gwen said. “We’ve kind of been like, shunned. I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”