Sister Wives Was Robyn Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding

A family affair? Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown officially married her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, and Kody’s remaining spouse, Robyn Brown, was seemingly spotted at the Arizona ceremony.

Gwen, 21, shared a series of Instagram photos on Monday, July 17, of the romantic Flagstaff, Arizona ceremony where the Brown family could be seen celebrating the happily wedded couple. While Robyn, 44, was initially thought to have skipped out on the event as she was noticeably absent from the group photo posted earlier by various family members, she was seemingly spotted in the corner of a video clip with her daughter, Ariella Brown, on her lap.

While the father of 18, 54, has yet to be photographed attending his daughter’s wedding, Gwen’s older sister, Mykelti Brown, shared photos of the large brood having a memorable night with the newlyweds.

Christine, 51, attended the function with fiancé David Woolley on her arm, while Janelle Brown and a majority of their children were also present. While Meri Brown was not featured in Mykelti’s post, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn Owner shared a sweet selfie with her only child, Leon Brown, earlier that day.

Courtesy of Robyn Brown/Instagram

“Best part of today,” Meri, 52, captioned a photo smiling alongside Leon. “That is all.”

In addition to Kody, Gwen’s brother, Paedon Brown, with whom she’s had a publicly strained relationship, was not seen in the photos.

In the months leading up to the summer wedding, the college student revealed she decided that her father would not be walking her down the aisle.

“I was thinking of just walking myself down the aisle, but now that I’m actually thinking about it, that’s actually kind of adorable,” she said in an April 2023 YouTube Q&A, while considering having a sibling walk her instead. “So I’m definitely gonna consider, cause that’s so cute having my brother.”

Following Christine’s split from Kody in November 2021, Gwendlyn has not been shy about discussing her strained relationship with her father, whom she’s previously referred to as a “master manipulator.”

“Expecting [my mom] to be perfect 24/7 and, like, never have any complaints is ridiculous,” she said of her parents’ relationship in April, while rewatching part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all. “That doesn’t make you a bad sister wife. You gotta complain about something. You’re not perfect.”

Despite her strained relationship with her father and his “favorite wife,” Gwen made it clear the pair were invited to her special day. “But I don’t know if they’ll want to come,” she revealed during an April 14 YouTube video posted to her channel. “We’ve kind of been like, shunned, I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”