Baby on board! Meghan Markle‘s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, announced he and wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first child together.

“Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league!” the proud soon-to-be parent, 43, gushed on his private Instagram account. “Best thing I’ve ever produced hands down. Baby girl, so excited to meet you in September.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Trevor and his wife walked down the aisle just five days after Meghan’s son, Archie — whom she shares with husband Prince Harry — was born, In Touch confirmed at the time. The two said “I do” at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

The couple got engaged in June 2018 after three years of dating — and less than a month after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, tied the knot. Trevor got down on one knee while they were on a wine tour of Napa Valley. “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party,” he captioned a photo of himself with his gorgeous lady showing off her ring.

Meghan and Trevor wed in Jamaica in September 2011 but divorced two years later, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, they celebrated with 100 guests at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios over a four-day weekend.

Fortunately, Meg still found her Prince Charming. She and Harry started dating in November 2016 and wed in May 2019. Despite constant scrutiny and family drama, they’ve remained strong.

Ever since they stepped back from their royal duties, Meghan’s been more relaxed. Not only does the former Suits star have “no regrets” about moving to Canada, and then to Los Angeles, but she “looks and feels amazing,” a source told In Touch in March.

A separate insider revealed in February that the red-headed royal didn’t think his relatives — including brother Prince William and Duchess Kate — embraced Meghan.

“Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the source said.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” the insider continued. “The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Trevor and royal life may not have been for the brunette babe, but it sounds like everyone still got their happily ever after!

