Written in the stars! Meghan Markle donned diamond zodiac necklaces in honor of her two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet “Lili,” while celebrating her 40th birthday in a new video with actress Melissa McCarthy.

The mom of two wore a Taurus Constellation piece for her eldest child, 2-year-old Archie, who was born in England in May 2019, and a Gemini Constellation piece for her 2-month-old baby girl, Lili, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, on June 4.

Courtesy of Archewell.Com

Both of her sparkling necklaces have an 18-inch chain and are created by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell.

As expected, the necklaces cost a pretty penny. The Gemini necklace goes for $1,785, while the Taurus design is slightly less at $1,600. “The Zodiac necklaces in my collection are made here in Los Angeles with conflict-free diamonds and 100 percent recycled gold,” the designer shared in a statement about how they are made. “Each is designed with the intention that its wearer feels more connected to their true self and reminded that they are on their divine path.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton both celebrated Meghan’s special day in a tribute via Instagram Stories amid the royal family rift, writing a short message to mark the occasion, reading, “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex.”

Drama between the family reached a boiling point in January 2020, when Harry, 36, and Meghan broke the news they were stepping down as senior royals, also noting they would be splitting their time between England and North America going forward.

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Archewell

After relocating to their new home state of California, Harry and Meghan spoke out in a tell-all interview amid her second pregnancy, which aired in a CBS primetime special.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits,” Harry said in March. “He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths.”

“The relationship is space, at the moment,” he continued. “And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Since then, Harry and William reunited to honor their mother, Princess Diana, at her statue unveiling at Kensington Palace on July 1.