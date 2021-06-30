Family business. Prince Harry was spotted arriving at Kew Gardens in London on Wednesday, June 30, just one day before his late mother Princess Diana’s memorial statue is unveiled on Thursday, July 1.

In photos obtained by In Touch, the 36-year-old could be seen driving in a blue shirt as he entered the garden’s grounds.

With Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, 2-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lilibet, at home in California, it appears the Invictus Games founder will have to face his family alone amid their current feud — including father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

An insider told In Touch on June 25 that the high-ranking royal and his son were “not on speaking terms” in the weeks leading up to Harry’s arrival in England. “Tensions continue to run high between Charles and Harry. Neither are willing to bury the hatchet,” the source explained. “Their relationship is boarding on irreparable. Harry doesn’t particularly want to see Charles on his return to the U.K. and the feeling is mutual.”

A second insider revealed the same day that William, 39, has “zero interest in hanging out with Harry on a social level” during the Archewell founder’s visit.

“William and Harry are on the same page about keeping the peace at the unveiling of the Diana statue,” the source noted. “Their inner circle is hoping that it’ll be an opportunity for the boys to reconnect in person on July 1.”

However, the Earthshot Prize founder isn’t going to be quick to chum up with his younger brother. “He can’t just forgive Harry for throwing the royals under the bus at the flick of a switch,” the insider added. “Maybe he’ll feel differently when they come face to face and see each other in person, but it’s looking highly unlikely.”

Tensions have been high between Harry and his family since he and his wife, 39, spoke out during their shocking CBS interview in March about the reason behind their decision to leave royal life amid mental health struggles.

