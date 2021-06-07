Prince Harry is super “hands-on” with his new baby girl, Lilibet Diana, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, welcomed his little one with wife Meghan Markle on June 4 and he “already can’t get enough of her,” the insider adds. “He and Meghan split parenting duties 50/50.”

“He has no problem whatsoever doing diaper duty and gets up in the middle of the night when Lili cries. Obviously having a new baby takes up a lot of energy — especially when there’s a toddler in the mix too — but Harry and Meghan are enjoying every minute of it,” the insider continues.

Harry and Meghan, 39, are also parents to their 2-year-old son, Archie. The pair released a statement on June 6 detailing the happy news of Lili’s birth. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a statement from the press secretary for the couple revealed. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

The statement continued, “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Another insider divulged to In Touch that Queen Elizabeth is “overjoyed to be a great grandmother again” with the arrival of Lili. “The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the source explained. “She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”

“Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lilibet,” the insider noted. “They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!”

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020. The couple detailed their experiences battling mental health struggles and alleged racism as part of the royal family in a tell-all CBS special in March. The two announced they were expecting a second child in February and revealed they were having a daughter during the special.