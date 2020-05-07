This will do just fine! Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are shacking up at Tyler Perry’s sprawling mansion in Los Angeles amid the quarantine, a source tells In Touch. The director opened his doors to the couple, allowing them to get cozy inside the luxurious Beverly Ridge Estates abode, which is located within a gated community.

The former royals are likely enjoying all of the amenities the $18 million dream property has to offer. The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits on 22 acres of land, so there’s plenty of space and seclusion for the duo.

Not only does it come with a pool, the place has a stunning fountain in the front as well as breathtaking views of the city from the backyard.

Shutterstock

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, celebrated their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s first birthday at the beautiful home on May 6, multiple outlets report.

So, how do Harry and Meghan know Tyler? It’s speculated they were introduced by their mutual pal Oprah Winfrey. Harry has been collaborating with the mogul on a mental health documentary launching on Apple TV+.

In April, the couple was spotted out for the first time since their move to the sunny city in March. “In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the charity’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, wrote in a statement.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The proud parents completed their final public appearances as senior royals in early March, after revealing they would be “stepping back” from their duties. Meghan and Harry spent a few weeks in Canada before heading over to the west coast.

Even though it hasn’t been the easiest transition, the former Suits star has “no regrets,” another insider exclusively told In Touch. “Having some downtime has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing.”

The Deal or No Deal alum is definitely making the most of her downtime with her loved ones. “Meghan is thrilled she can now relax,” another source told In Touch exclusively. “Now, [she can] get on with her new life with Harry and Archie.”