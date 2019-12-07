Moving on. Meghan King Edmonds hinted to In Touch exclusively that she’s ready to date again following her tumultuous divorce from husband Jim Edmonds.

“Maybe? I don’t know,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, revealed during KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One. “I mean, I’m literally trying to get through Christmas, so Hart’s therapy goes through the end of January so that’s where my head is right now,” she said of her son, whom she shares with Jim, 49. “It’s really intense for me too. So I’m like, ‘Ask me again in January!'”

The couple’s breakup came on October 25, just days after Meghan allegedly accused him of having an affair with one of the family’s nannies, Carly Wilson. Following those reports, the nanny denied any inappropriate relationship, and Jim slammed the claims as “disgusting and irresponsible.” Still, the retired professional baseball player revealed on October 30 he was “tremendously” sad that his “wife is hurt” and admitted he wanted to “make it right again.”

However, on November 6, things took a turn for the worse as Jim called the cops on his ex. A source close to the couple exclusively revealed to In Touch that Meghan showed up “late and drunk” to her estranged husband’s house while he was home with the kids. According to the insider, she was with a man who “crashed his car into a cement wall as he tried to pull out of the driveway.”

Despite it all, the two have come to an agreement in their custody battle of their three children — Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 17 months — although Meghan is “not happy” with it, while Jim is “thrilled.”

A separate insider told In Touch in November, “Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened.” They added, “She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine.” While the parents “have not been in front of a judge yet,” attorneys agreed upon a “parenting plan” that accounts for the upcoming holiday. Here’s hoping the two can at least be cordial for the sake of their children.