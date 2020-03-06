Don’t expect Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, to be friends again any time soon. Though the two “had a past,” a source close to the star exclusively tells In Touch they aren’t “going to be lunching” together “any time soon.” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has moved on since calling her ex out over the threesome they had with Kortnie, but that doesn’t mean the women are about to “become buddies.”

“If it becomes more serious, then [Meghan will] figure out a plan,” the insider says. “Meghan isn’t trying to plan Jim’s future, but he and Kortnie do seem to be getting on well. … Right now, Meghan doesn’t want any women influencing her and Jim’s kids but her.” That doesn’t mean the former athlete doesn’t have ideas of his own, however.

“Knowing Jim, he’s probably already planning a future with Kortnie,” the insider continues. “I don’t know if he’s talking about marriage with her, [or] more kids, but I wouldn’t put it past him.” Previously, In Touch learned that the couple is “moving really fast.” The reality star’s daughter Hayley Edmonds has already given her dad her seal of approval, and she even shared a photo of the three of them hanging out with another friend in Nashville.

The couple haven’t gone Instagram official just yet. Jim, 49, has yet to share a photo of his new lady on his page, and Kortnie’s own account on the social media site is set to private. But don’t mistake that for keeping things casual. News of the couple broke after they took a trip to Mexico to soak up the sun in Cabo. Speaking with Us Weekly, the baseball player explained he decided to take Kortnie as his date to a “surprise birthday party” for one of his best friends. She’s already met his inner circle, and it seems these two are just getting stronger.

In fact, a second source told In Touch that Jim is pretty much “obsessed” with his new girlfriend. “He says he’s having a great time and he’s finally happy,” they shared. “They have fun together and they make a great couple.”