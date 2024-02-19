Trolls gonna troll! Megan Fox’s post about her People’s Choice Awards look was flooded with “blow up doll” comments after she sparked backlash for her response to recent fan remarks about how “different” she looks these days.

Megan, 37, shared a series of photos from the awards show on Sunday, February 18. She sported a strapless and low-cut white gown inspired by her character’s prom dress in Jennifer’s Body, paired with a long black ribbon tied around her neck. Her pink locks were styled in waves on her shoulders. She completed the look with smokey eyes and a dark red lip.

“Jennifer’s prom dress x final fantasy cosplay (cursed bride edition),” she captioned the post.

Though the actress seemed to be feeling herself in her dress at the event, the comments section of the post was filled with criticism. Many people called her a “blow up doll,” while others urged her to “apologize” to Ukrainian women. The comments were in reference to another recent post Megan made, where she called out critics for saying she looked “different” in a viral photo taken at a Super Bowl afterparty with Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” she wrote alongside the viral photo on February 14. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Many fans saw Megan’s remark as a dig against Ukrainian women.

“In reality, you look like a 40-year-old woman and it has nothing to do with the beautiful girls from Ukraine,” one user wrote.

“It’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that’s how you showed yourself,” another user added, while a third commented, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?”

Megan has not yet publicly responded to the backlash over her “Ukrainian blow up doll” comment.

Fans have been discussing Megan’s appearance ever since the Super Bowl afterparty photo that started it all on February 11. The snap showed the Transformers actress posing alongside fiancé MGK, 33, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, at a Las Vegas nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. She showed off her goth style in a T-shirt with a skeleton hand on it and a spiked collar. Meanwhile, Megan’s hair was pulled into a messy bun. She flashed a peace sign and duck lips at the camera.

The image caused Megan’s name to trend on social media as fans tried to wrap their heads around how “unrecognizable” she looked. Many people wondered if her appearance was a result of drug and alcohol use. However, Megan has opened up in the past about her sobriety.

“I’m always completely sober. I don’t even drink a glass of wine,” she told Glamour in 2022. “I’m not saying you have to be like that. I’m saying for me, that’s how I feel the best. When I was in Costa Rica, somebody described the purpose of alcohol with plant medicine: you use alcohol to extract the essence of a plant. And I thought, ‘That is exactly how alcohol makes me feel. As though it is extracting my essence.’ Which is why I have avoided it for so long.”