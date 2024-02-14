Who’s that?! Megan Fox had fans doing a double take with her brand new look at the Super Bowl 2024 after party at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 37, posed for a photo with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the celebratory bash on Sunday, February 11, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Fans were quick to point out the changes in Megan’s appearance.

Megan’s signature dark brown locks were dyed a pinkish blonde and pulled into a bun on the crown of her head, with face framing pieces left out at the front. Meanwhile, she sported dark eye makeup and bright red lips that looked plump as she made a duck face and held up a peace sign. The actress went for a casual gothic look in a black sweater featuring a skeletal hand and a spiked choker around her neck.

The photo circulated around X and caused Megan’s name to trend as fans tried to wrap their heads around her new look.

“That’s Megan Fox???” one fan tweeted in response to the photo.

“Where is this Megan Fox? That is not Megan Fox. I am sorry,” another user wrote alongside a GIF of Megan in Transformers.

A third fan wrote, “This Megan Fox???? lol time be passing like a mf.”

While some chalked Megan’s change in appearance up to simple aging, others blamed drug and alcohol use. However, she previously opened up about being sober for more than 10 years.

Zouk Nightclub

“I’m always completely sober. I don’t even drink a glass of wine,” she told Glamour in 2022. “I’m not saying you have to be like that. I’m saying for me, that’s how I feel the best. When I was in Costa Rica, somebody described the purpose of alcohol with plant medicine: you use alcohol to extract the essence of a plant. And I thought, ‘That is exactly how alcohol makes me feel. As though it is extracting my essence.’ Which is why I have avoided it for so long.”

Some fans pointed at MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, for Megan’s new look.

“Wished MGK didn’t brainwash her,” one fan tweeted.

Megan and Colson began dating in 2020 amid rumors that her marriage to Brian Austin Green was ending. They quickly became serious, with the Transformers alum referring to her new boyfriend as her “twin flame.” The rapper proposed to Megan in January 2022 with a ring that featured their two birthstones, diamond and emerald.

The couple has had their ups and downs, including a brief split in March 2023. However, they decided to make things work and were back together by April. In July 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Megan and Colson had started planning their wedding again and were “on the right track.”

“They’ve had so much success in therapy together,” the insider said. “As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again. There haven’t been any deposits put down, but they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.”