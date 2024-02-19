Dressed to impress! Several A-listers were honored at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18. Before they headed inside the ceremony at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, many of the night’s nominees, presenters and performers showed off their unique styles on the red carpet.

While the awards show was hosted by Simu Liu, the night’s performers included Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson and Lenny Kravitz. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler was honored with the People’s Icon Award.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars that posed on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.