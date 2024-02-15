New year, same Megan Fox. The actress fired back at fans and critics who claimed she looked “different” in a viral photo taken at a Super Bowl 2024 afterparty in Las Vegas.

Megan, 37, posed for a few photos with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Zouk Nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs’ big Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. One of the snaps made the rounds on X and went viral as fans pointed out how unrecognizable the Jennifer’s Body star looked when compared to her appearance in the late 2000s. However, Megan disagreed.

Megan took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, with two other photos taken with MGK, 33, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, at the party. In the caption, she wrote, “Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all.”

She continued, “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

One of the snaps showed Megan posing in front of her fiancé with her pinkish blonde locks pulled into a messy bun. She wore dark eye makeup and contour on her cheeks, which looked more noticeable as she pursed her lips and threw up a peace sign at the camera. In the second photo, she stuck her tongue out.

Megan showcased her goth fashion sense in a skeleton hand T-shirt and a spiked collar around her neck.

Zouk Nightclub

After the original photo of Megan making duck lips — which was taken from a different angle than the ones she shared — went viral, some critics claimed that her appearance was a result of drug and alcohol use. However, she revealed in 2022 that she had been sober for more than 10 years.

“I’m always completely sober. I don’t even drink a glass of wine,” she told Glamour at the time. “I’m not saying you have to be like that. I’m saying for me, that’s how I feel the best. When I was in Costa Rica, somebody described the purpose of alcohol with plant medicine: you use alcohol to extract the essence of a plant. And I thought, ‘That is exactly how alcohol makes me feel. As though it is extracting my essence.’ Which is why I have avoided it for so long.”

Others fans blamed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, for “brainwashing” Megan. The rapper and Transformers actress began dating in 2020 amid rumors that her marriage to Brian Austin Green was ending. The couple quickly became serious, and Megan began referring to MGK as her “twin flame.”

Zouk Nightclub

Colson proposed to Megan in January 2022. Though they briefly split in March 2023 amid some relationship issues, Megan and Colson ultimately decided to give their romance another try. By July 2023, they were back to wedding planning and “on the right track,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“They’ve had so much success in therapy together,” the insider shared. “As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again. There haven’t been any deposits put down, but they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.”