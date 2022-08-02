New career venture? Megan Fox teased plans to make an OnlyFans account with BFF Kourtney Kardashian.

While sharing behind the scenes polaroid photos from their Skims photo shoot via Instagram on Monday, August 1, Megan, 36, wrote, “BTS of my Skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”

Several fans expressed interest in Megan’s idea to launch an OnlyFans page with the Kardashians star, 43. “Don’t threaten us with a good time,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “If y’all started an OnlyFans and donated the proceeds to somewhere bad ass badass you’d be even more badass.”

In the snaps, Megan and Kourtney got close as the Transformers actress donned a black bra and underwear and the reality star rocked a thong bodysuit. The friends posed in various locations, while Kourtney even straddled Megan while on a toilet in one photo.

Mega Agency

Shortly after Megan posted the throwback photos, the Poosh.com founder rushed to the comments section to write, “We’re so cute.”

The photos come from Megan and Kourtney’s September 2021 campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.

The women promoted the brand’s best-selling Cotton collection by sharing a series of sexy and flirty portraits “celebrating the duo’s friendship,” according to a press release obtained by In Touch at the time.

They modeled a “selection of their favorite styles” for a photo shoot captured by renowned artist and photographer Donna Trope. In the snaps, Megan and Kourtney wore the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong, Triangle Bralette and Scoop Neck Bra in addition to the Cotton Rib Tank and Boxer.

“I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” the Jennifer’s Body star said of the brand. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

“I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added. “SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”

Megan and Kourtney have grown close amid their relationships with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The New Girl actress became engaged to MGK, 32, in January, while Kourtney and Travis, 46, tied the knot in May.