Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Go Topless for a Sultry New Skims Campaign: ‘We Had So Much Fun!’

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian gave fans the collaboration they never knew they needed with a sultry new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

Kim, 40, highlighted her brand’s best-selling Cotton collection with the help of Megan and her sister, 42, in a series of sexy and flirty portraits “celebrating the duo’s friendship,” according to a press release obtained by In Touch.

Kourtney and Megan, 35, modeled a “selection of their favorite styles” for a photo shoot captured by renowned artist and photographer Donna Trope, showing the pair wearing the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong, Triangle Bralette and Scoop Neck Bra in addition to the Cotton Rib Tank and Boxer.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” the Jennifer’s Body star said. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

“I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign,” added the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “Skims really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”

Megan and Kourtney have grown quite close while dating their respective boyfriends, rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

The ladies recently took the stage together at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, announcing the final performance of the evening at the star-studded event. Joining MGK, 31, was the drummer, 45, who plays the studio version of the hit track “Papercuts.”

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer,” Megan gushed about her beau’s talent. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person.”

Kourtney then chimed in with her own heartfelt comment, adding, “I’m a fan, too, and I think his drummer is super hot.” But it was Megan’s final remark that sent the crowd into a frenzy, when she told the audience, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.”

It looks like MGK and Travis are not the only dream team in Tinseltown!

