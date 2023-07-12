Erasing the past. Megan Fox covered up a tattoo she previously got in honor of her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Jesse, a tattoo artist and owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, California, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, to show off the Transformers star’s new ink.

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox,” he captioned the photo that showed off snake and flower tattoos that cover Megan’s hip and her torso. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust @meganfox.”

Megan, 37, got the new ink to cover the name “Austin” that she previously had tattooed on her hip.

The Tennessee native married Brian, 49, in 2010 and they share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The pair split after a decade together in May 2020 and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Following their divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum began dating Sharna Burgess in January 2021 and they welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Megan has found love with Machine Gun Kelly. After confirming their romance in August 2020, MGK, 33, proposed to the New Girl actress in January 2022.

The couple has faced many obstacles in their relationship and have been the subject of breakup rumors over the years.

In February, Megan sent rumors swirling when she deleted every photo of MGK from her Instagram account and posted a photo with a cryptic caption.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote in the since-deleted post, quoting Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me.”

Several fans rushed to the comments section to speculate that Megan and MGK were having relationship problems amid rumors the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer was having an affair with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. ​

After one fan said, “He probably got with Sophie,” Megan fired back by responding, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Sophie, 26, later denied that she had any romantic involvement with MGK or Megan. “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” a rep for the guitarist told Page Six at the time. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

The couple seemed to be on good terms when they were spotted on several romantic outings together in the following months. However, Megan seemingly hinted that they split in June when she shared a bikini selfie that she captioned, “ace of cups + the star.”

The Tarot card combination she referenced “suggests a time of emotional fulfillment and spiritual healing,” according to Astrology.com.

“This Tarot card combination signifies that we should have faith in the journey we are on and trust that the universe is supporting us,” the excerpt notes. “It may also indicate the need to let go of the past and embrace new beginnings with an open heart.”