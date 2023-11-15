David Schwimmer, known for his character Ross Geller on Friends, shared a sweet tribute dedicated to his late costar Matthew Perry nearly three weeks after his death on October 28.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” David, 57, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 15. “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

After noting the photo he shared of them on set was “from one of [his] favorite moments” with Matthew, the Big Nothing actor said the snapshot made him “smile and grieve at the same time.”

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around – ‘Could there BE any more clouds?”’ he concluded, referencing Matthew’s character.

David and Matthew played best friends and later brothers-in-law Ross and Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom. Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, was a massive hit and Perry received two Emmy nominations during the 10-season run.

Matt LeBlanc, a.k.a. Joey Tribbiani on the series, was the first individual cast member to open up on the Fools Rush In star’s death, writing, “It was an honor to share the stage with you.”

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” Matt wrote next to a carousel of photos from some of their most memorable scenes on November 14. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Matthew died on October 28 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home by his assistant, Briana Brancato. Paramedics were called but the 17 Again star was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on October 29 by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office but the actor’s cause of death was listed as “deferred” until further testing, including toxicology screens, can be completed.

Matthew’s Friends costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David and Matt broke their silence in a group statement two days after Matthew’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the message, which was signed by all five cast members, read. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Friends director James Burrows later shared the immediate reactions of Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa to Matthew’s death in an interview with NBC’s Today.

“They were destroyed,” the sitcom creator explained, revealing he reached out to “the girls” via text after hearing the news. “It’s a brother dying. He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore.”