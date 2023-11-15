Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to her late Friends costar Matthew Perry two weeks after he died at the age of 54.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that,” Lisa, 60, wrote in her Instagram post on Wednesday, November 15.

She continued, “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Lisa starred on the hit sitcom as Phoebe Buffay from 1994 until 2004, while Matthew portrayed Chandler Bing.

Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home by an assistant on October 28. Paramedics were called to the scene, though the Fools Rush In star was pronounced dead soon after.

One day after his death, an autopsy was performed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. However, the case was listed as “deferred” until further testing could be done.

Lisa shared the post after she and their costars Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer released a joint statement addressing Matthew’s death on October 30. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The cast remained a united front when they attended Matthew’s memorial service at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on November 3.

Matthew and Lisa maintained a close friendship even after Friends ended nearly two decades ago. The Easy A actress even penned the foreword for his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

“He has survived impossible odds,” Lisa wrote, referencing Matthew’s battle with addiction. “But I had no idea how many times he almost didn’t make it. I’m glad you’re here, Matty.”

Lisa is not the only Friends star to write an individual tribute to their costar. Matt, 56, broke his silence on Tuesday, November 14, alongside several photos of the duo on set on the show. “Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” he wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” the tribute concluded. “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Meanwhile, Courteney also shared a touching post just hours after Matt. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she captioned a clip of them on the show via Instagram. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share.”

After detailing memories about the particular scene she shared, Courtney remembered Matthew as “funny” and “kind.”