Impressive! Molly Hurwitz is more than just “Matthew Perry‘s fiancée.” Though the gorgeous brunette made headlines in November 2020 after the Friends alum announced their engagement, she’s got a pretty awesome résumé.

She’s a talent agent.

According to LinkedIn, Molly has been working for Zero Gravity Management in Los Angeles since 2017, and the company has some pretty high-profile clients including Maggie Grace, Katherine Heigl and Angela Lansbury.

How old is Molly?

At 29, she’s 22 years younger than her fiancé. The 17 Again actor is 51 years old.

How did Matthew and Molly meet?

According to The Sun, the pair mixed “in the same circles” and “hit it off immediately.”

“She’s originally from New York where they have spent time together,” a source told the publication, explaining that he liked her “very quirky sense of humor.”

They began secretly dating in 2018 and were first spotted together in December 2019 out on a date at Dan Tana’s Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. They spent Christmas together that year “with friends at [Matthew’s] penthouse” in Los Angeles.

Molly was featured in a YouTube series called Girl Stories.

In the short clip, Molly plays the role of a girl named Abbi and talks about being Jewish in New York and beyond. The description for the video reads, “Abbi’s repurposing of her Judaism goes badly,” which was released in 2017.

What is Molly’s dating history?

Matthew isn’t the first celebrity Molly has dated. The talent agent was previously linked to The Office star B.J. Novak.

“The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Molly is “telling friends that she’s not in it for the fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship.”

Meanwhile, Matthew had been single since his 2012 split from Mean Girls actress, Lizzy Caplan, whom he dated for six years. Before that, he was with then-fashion student Rachel Dunn for two years.

The actor’s also been linked to Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham, Heather Graham and Meg Ryan.

Matthew shared the first photo of Molly shortly after their engagement.

“You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free. (Link in bio.)” the funnyman captioned a silly shot of Molly wearing one of his merch T-shirts on December 5, 2020.

Molly was “shocked” by his proposal.

“It wasn’t like it was out of the blue, but she wasn’t expecting it at all!” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She immediately said yes! They’re both excited about getting married and their future together.”