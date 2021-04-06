Newly engaged couple Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz were spotted on a rare public outing nearly five months after the actor popped the question.

The Friends star, 51, and his fiancée, 29, dressed alike for their errand run, donning plaid button-ups, black pants and face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in new photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, April 6.

Courtesy Matthew Perry/Instagram

Molly was proudly wearing her stunning new ring during their outing in Burbank, California, following Matt’s romantic proposal in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged,” he previously told People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Matt and his bride-to-be appear to have a very supportive relationship. The TV icon, who joined Instagram last year in February, shared a sweet photo of Molly wearing one of his merch T-shirts on December 5. “You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free,” he captioned the shot of her rocking his gear. “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?”

Their romance began when the pair started dating back in 2018. The literary manager and Matt did briefly split in April 2020 but have since found their way back to each other. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways,” an insider told In Touch after the breakup, revealing his personal struggles were a factor. “Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much.”

Shutterstock; YouTube

Outside of his love life, Matt has been hard at work on new projects, and he’s got more to look forward to in the coming months. He will be featured in the comedy flick Don’t Look Up and will also be reuniting with his Friends costars for the HBO Max reunion.

These days, Matt is “happier than ever” following his engagement to Molly, a source told In Touch after he took the big step in their relationship. “He’s in a great place.”

“[Molly] quietly stood by him,” added the insider about their strong connection. “There was a lot of talk early on that she gave up on him — but she never did. She did give him a dose of tough love at times when he struggled, but she stayed by his side and always supported him.”