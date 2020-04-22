Not having it! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff posted a lengthy response on Instagram after a troll claimed he shows “favoritism” toward his grandson Jackson Roloff.

“Matt, I don’t watch LPBW anymore. I used to never miss an episode, but in all fairness to you and your family, I feel you show too much favoritism to Jackson, and although you have other grandchildren, this will all backfire in your face as the other grandchildren will grow up and resent you.” The user added that they “would love to see photos of Ember, her brother and Jackson’s little sister.”

In response, Matt shot back, “I know things are tough right now, but please dig deep and try with everything you have to stay positive. I hope you’re well and staying safe,” the 58-year-old wrote, referring to the global coronavirus pandemic. “[By the way], spend the morning on FaceTime today with Ember. She’s doing just fine. Thanks for asking.”

The father of four — who shares kids Jeremy, Zach, Jacob and Molly with ex-wife Amy Roloff — is no stranger to clapping back in the comments. On the season premiere of the family’s hit TLC show, Matt called out “ridiculous” and “horrible” assumptions about their farm.

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

“It is just sad to know that Amy was pushed off of the farm,” the commenter wrote on March 31. “Now the farm will eventually go to [Caryn Chandler‘s] children. This is what happened in my life. I can’t even watch anymore. It is too sad for me. Poor Amy doesn’t even know what this all means for her children and grandchildren. So sad.”

Matt clearly didn’t agree with that version of events and set the record straight. “What? What??? LOL. The farm is in a trust to my kids … at least all my shares are. I think it’s Amy’s shares that are in jeopardy of vanishing. It’s crazy comments and horrible assumptions like this that are so ridiculous.” Tell ’em!

In other words, don’t mess with Matt … or he’ll mess with you.

