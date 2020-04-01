Only one episode into the new season of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff is already taking to social media to set the record straight. On Tuesday, March 31, the night of the premiere, the TLC star called out “ridiculous” and “horrible” assumptions made by fans. Calling out a hater in the comments of his Instagram post, he explained what was really going on between him and ex Amy Roloff when it came to the farm.

“It is just sad to know that Amy was pushed off of the farm,” the commenter wrote. “Now the farm will eventually go to [Caryn Chandler’s] children. This is what happened in my life. I can’t even watch anymore. It is too sad for me. Poor Amy doesn’t even know what this all means for her children and grandchildren. So sad.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Matt, 58, didn’t agree with that version of events, however. He shot back, “What? What??? LOL. The farm is in a trust to my kids … at least all my shares are. I think it’s Amy’s shares that are in jeopardy of vanishing. It’s crazy comments and horrible assumptions like this that are so ridiculous.”

Yikes. Though, to be honest, we don’t blame the fan too much for getting confused. The LPBW patriarch himself has called out the show’s editing for constantly pitting him and Amy, 55, against each other. “[There’s] a lot of [time] compression,” he explained on the podcast “First Class Fatherhood.” Squishing months of filming into a short season can make it seem like the parents are “always at each other’s throats,” but Matt insists “it’s not quite that way.”

“Let’s say Amy and I are arguing about something. We’ve been getting along for six months, and then we have another argument. Well, they throw those two arguments into one episode,” he gave as an example. “Just the nature of television really puts out a different impression. … We also realize some [viewers watching the show], they just get it wrong sometimes.”

Usually, it’s not worth the extra drama to constantly push back and clear the air. But it seems this was one instance where Matt felt it was important to speak out. In the past, even Amy has had his back on this one. “I think you got ripped off,” a fan told the mom of four in February 2020. “Your half of the properties and houses [are] worth a lot more than the $650,000 they say you got.” The LPBW matriarch calmly replied, “Remember I get half, not the full amount. We co-own the properties and I sold my half to Matt where he lives.”