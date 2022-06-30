Father-son bonding. Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff was hired to help dad Matt Roloff build his new home on their family’s Oregon farm.

“Got offered a side gig digging Geotech test holes today,” Jacob, 25, shared via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 30, over a photo of a Takeuchi excavator. “Just learned how to operate this a couple months ago,” he added.

Courtesy of Jacob Roloff/Instagram

The news of the youngest Roloff’s new job comes just two days after Matt, 60, announced they were preparing to break ground on his and girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s new house.

“Flipping the cutting edge on Track hoe bucket,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “Now that the rains are gone I can start digging out for the new house,” he added before “breaking ground” two days later.

Matt shared a sneak peek of the digging process as they prepare to lay the foundation of their future home. The Roloff Farm owner then panned over the progress made all the way to a far away red flag, before sharing that they have decided to change the direction of the house from southwest to directly west. “We’re going to point the house that way instead of that way. So, that little teeny maneuver is causing me to do a lot of digging,” he said.

Matt and Caryn’s new addition comes amid major drama between the patriarch and his older son Zach Roloff, and after he put 16 acres of the family land up for sale, including their former family home and barn.

“My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come,” the California native shared while announcing the sale on May 15. “Keeping that dream alive at this point was just not meant to be.”

“My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale,” he added of sons Jeremy and Zach, 32. “Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm — the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals,” he continued.

For Zach’s part, he considered his father’s words “misguided and false,” adding that his father is “not taking responsibility for his own actions.”

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” Zach, 32, commented on his father’s post. “This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Despite his ongoing drama with Zach, the father of four seemingly has a healthy relationship with his youngest son as Jacob’s wife shared that he “works [on the farm] full time.”

“We live only about five minutes away,” she added in a June 28 Instagram Q&A with fans.