Moving on. Matt Lauer is dating his longtime friend Shamin Abas, In Touch can exclusively reveal, and she bears an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife, Annette Roque. The new couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to New Zealand over the holiday weekend, shortly after they were spotted catching a flight out of New Jersey on December 19, as seen in exclusive photos obtained by In Touch.

The disgraced Today host, 62, and his love interest, 50, have known each other for at least 15 years, having first been linked to each other in 2005. “Obviously one thing led to another and they’re a full-fledged item now,” an insider tells In Touch.

Lauer has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend, the source explains, “especially after Annette dumped him.” Even though many of the former TV personality’s pals “turned their backs on him,” Abas, who is a public relations executive, stuck by his side.

“She knows who he is,” the source tells In Touch exclusively. “She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

The latest allegations made against Lauer apparently haven’t altered the way Abas, 50, views him. “For everything he may have done, Matt’s very charming,” the insider adds. “I can see how Shamin fell for him.”

As In Touch previously reported, the once-renowned journalist was fired from NBC in November 2017 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him. Not long after, it was revealed that his wife, Roque, decided to end their marriage.

Lauer and his ex share three kids together — Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 12 — and the famous former flames ultimately finalized their divorce in September 2019 after spending two decades together.

Since then, the father of three has stayed out of the spotlight, but now, he is starting to open up his heart to his new leading lady. “He can trust Shamin,” the insider says.

