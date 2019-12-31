Disgraced journalist Matt Lauer has a new girlfriend three months after finalizing his divorce in September. He was spotted catching a plane to New Zealand with businesswoman and longtime friend Shamin Abas on December 19, and In Touch exclusively revealed they’re a couple on December 31. But who is Abas? Keep scrolling to learn more about Lauer’s new lady.

Abas and Lauer go way back.

Lauer, 62, and Abas, 50, have been friends for at least 15 years. In 2005, they were even seen out together having dinner in Palm Beach, Florida. While other friends turned their back on him following his sexual assault allegations, she stayed by his side. After his split from ex-wife Annette Roque, their relationship became romantic. “Obviously one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now,” a source close to the former Today host told In Touch. “She knows who he is. She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

She’s a public relations executive.

The brunette beauty is a well-connected publicist, and Lauer is hardly the only celebrity she socializes with. She also runs in the same circles as Russell Simmons (who had a sexual assault scandal of his own) and Star Jones. Her PR company works with high-end clients like Dom Pérignon, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and NetJets.

She’s from Wales.

These days, she splits her time between New York and Florida, but she grew up in the small town of Llandegfan, Wales. Her father, who is Persian, was a math teacher. Her British mother was a jazz singer and later became a homemaker. With two sisters and a brother, the family of six was a full house. They also stood out in the overwhelmingly white area. “We were the darkest kids in town,” she told The Palm Beach Post in 2010. “There was a lot of teasing.”

Like Lauer, she was married before.

Though she hasn’t weathered a marriage-ending public scandal like her boyfriend, she has been through the wringer when it comes to relationships. The PR exec was married and divorced twice before she started dating the former news anchor. Now that they’re together, both appear to be thrilled with their love lives. “Matt [seems] to be really happy,” an insider told In Touch. “His famous grin is back.”

She looks a lot like her boyfriend’s ex.

When Abas and the TV host hopped on a flight to his faraway ranch, eyewitnesses couldn’t help but notice the resemblance she bared to Roque. Both are stunning brunettes, and the resemblances don’t end there. While Lauer and Abas were seen “whispering close and giggling,” throughout the trip, one source told In Touch that the similarities were uncanny. “Some people thought it was Annette,” they revealed.

