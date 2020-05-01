Can’t keep him down! Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick continues to prove he’s one of the wildest kids on TikTok in a newly resurfaced video with Travis Barker’s son Landon. After the Kardashian kid was chased off the social media platform in March for being too young, fans have discovered he’s still all over the app. In February, he even collaborated with a fellow celebrity child as he flaunted countless 100 dollar bills in front of a camera.

Mason, 10, and Landon, 16, teamed up to make a video to the tune of rappers Stunna 4 Vegas and DaBaby’s track “Animal.” In the clip, the preteen shows off a serious wad of cash while his pal hits some dance moves and poses for the camera. The TikTok started making waves again in April as fans rediscovered it and were blown away by the stack of bills. “He is rich rich,” one fan account commented.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the young Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been caught wilding out on the app. After going live on TikTok and Instagram in March, he was kicked off both platforms. Though TikTok deleted his account for violating their Terms of Service — users must be at least 13 years old — parents Kourtney and Scott Disick are the ones who took down his Instagram.

“I did delete [it] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” Kourtney, 41, told fans on her own Instagram Live. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

We definitely see her point. After all, Mason’s social media activity already landed him in some hot water after he ended up in a feud with makeup mogul Jeffree Star. In early April, the preteen put him on blast and called him “spoiled AF” — and after he saw that, the beauty vlogger fired back. “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago,” Jeffree wrote in a since-deleted Tweet. “Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made. Hopefully his father can educate him soon!”

But starting drama is nothing new for any KUWTK star — and an insider close to the family exclusively tells In Touch the 10-year-old doesn’t have a problem with it. “Mason sticks up for his family, and he knows more about the feuds between Kylie [Jenner] and Jeffree and Kim [Kardashian] and Jeffree than anyone suspected,” they said. “This probably isn’t going to be the last time you hear from Mason. … He’s literally taking after his infamous family and breaking the internet.”