He may have his father’s last name, but Mason Disick is clearly a Kardashian. An insider close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars exclusively tells In Touch that the preteen is already following in his family’s footsteps when it comes to starting feuds in defense of his relatives. After Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son faced off against makeup mogul Jeffree Star, a source says he was fully aware of the family history.

“Mason sticks up for his family, and he knows more about the feuds between Kylie [Jenner] and Jeffree and Kim [Kardashian] and Jeffree than anyone suspected,” the insider spills. “This probably isn’t going to be the last time you hear from Mason.”

Despite that, the move did catch the kid’s parents by surprise. “[They] can’t believe their 10-year-old son is causing such a frenzy,” the source continues. “He’s literally taking after his infamous family and breaking the internet.”

Kourtney, 40, and Scott, 36, already did their best to chase their son off of social media, but he just keeps coming back with new accounts. Within days of his parents taking away his Instagram account and TikTok kicking him off the platform for being too young, he’d already returned to both apps. In Touch also learned the Kardashian crew tried to give him “a refresher course” about what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits,” but it doesn’t seem to have made too much of a difference. While the conversation was a major “wakeup call” about “oversharing” online, it hasn’t stopped Mason from speaking out.

Just over a week after he spilled the tea that Kylie and Travis Scott are “not back together,” Mason returned to Instagram Live to call the YouTube vlogger “spoiled AF.” The slam led to a clapback from Jeffree as he used his Twitter account to call the kid “privileged” in response. “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made. Hopefully his father can educate him soon!” he wrote.

The 34-year-old later deleted the tweet (following plenty of backlash that let him know coming for a 10-year-old wasn’t a cute look), but the comment was just the kind of internet cruelty Kourtney worried about her son encountering. Mason doesn’t seem to mind, though. Based on his online behavior, this kid is loving the drama.