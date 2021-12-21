DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good Are Divorcing After 9 Years of Marriage

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good are calling it quits after nearly a decade of marriage, confirming their decision to divorce in a joint statement on Tuesday, December 21.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” read the statement obtained by In Touch.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” the statement continued. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

In Touch can confirm that Franklin, 43, filed the paperwork on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.

The former flames first crossed paths while collaborating on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, going on to announce their engagement in May 2012. Good and Franklin got married on June 16, 2012.

By 2015, they had released a relationship-inspired book together called The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. The couple abstained from sex prior to their marriage and discussed the benefits of doing so today in the modern-day dating scene.

Franklin and Good have always been outspoken about their adoration for each other. Franklin, who is a preacher, often raved over his longtime love during his sermons.

Fans also enjoyed seeing the two together on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. More recently, Franklin showed Good support ahead of the premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series Harlem, in which she stars as the character Camille.

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood!” Franklin wrote via Instagram on December 2, just a few weeks before he filed for divorce. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo. P.S. this will be your new favorite show … Sex and the City has nothing on #harlem.”