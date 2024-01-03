Mama June Shannon has been awarded emergency temporary custody of Anna Cardwell’s oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, in a heated legal battle against Anna’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

A judge ruled in the reality star’s favor, granting her custody of Kaitlyn, 11, as opposed to Anna’s ex-husband, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The custody filing was granted on December 19, 2023, with Mama June confirming that Anna was Kaitlyn’s “only known living parent” and that is it in the child’s best interest to stay living with the reality star, 44, in the wake of Anna’s death. Kaitlyn will stay with her grandmother until a future hearing can be determined.

Michael, who was married to Anna from 2014 to 2017, obtained legal representation shortly after. Mama June was served on December 22, as Micheal has indicated that he will pursue custody of Anna’s eldest daughter.

Mama June has been fighting for custody of the pre-teen since Kaitlyn’s mother, Anna, died at 29 years old on December 9, 2023, after a battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. Less than a week after the mother of two’s death, June was awarded emergency guardianship of Kaitlyn on December 15, 2023.

In response, Michael, 30 — who is the father of Anna’s youngest daughter, Kylee — filed paperwork asking for custody of Kaitlyn on December 17, 2023, which was obtained by In Touch. Michael alleged that Kaitlyn’s biological father is a man named Caleb Clark; however, he had never taken a DNA test or was actively involved in Kaitlyn’s life.

Despite not being Kaitlyn’s biological father, Michael played an active role in raising Anna’s eldest daughter. After noting he received custody of Kylee, 8, after Anna’s death on December 9, 2023, Michael said his visitation schedule following his divorce from Anna allotted time with both Kaitlyn and Kylee. In his paperwork, Micheal also noted that Anna had a strained relationship with June.

Mega Agency

“Anna has been raised by her maternal grandmother in Griffin, Georgia, since she was approximately ​8 years old and only returned to the home of June Shannon when she was 17,” he said in the legal documents. “Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June’s presence in the minor child’s life has been inconsistent.”

Mama June filed her paperwork in response to Michael’s lawsuit, asking for permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of Kaitlyn in a Georgia court on December 18, 2023, In Touch confirmed.

In court, the mom of four argued that she is the best person to take care of Kaitlyn moving forward. “Since the mother’s passing, child has remained in the care, custody and control of Petitioner,” Mama June stated in the filing. “Petitioner previously had temporary guardianship of the child. More recently, approximately one month before passing, the mother and child began residing with Petitioner.”

Mama June’s former brother-in-law Lee “Uncle Poodle” Thompson shared a different opinion and accused the reality TV star of only fighting for custody of Anna’s daughter for “personal gain.”

“I’ve seen the videos June has posted asking if fans want to send gifts to the girls, and some fans have lashed out at her,” Lee told The U.S. Sun in an interview published on December 21, 2023. “I’m sure Anna wanted Michael to have the kids.”