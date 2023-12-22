June “Mama June” Shannon‘s former brother-in-law Lee “Uncle Poodle” Thompson claimed that the reality star is only fighting for custody of Anna Cardwell’s daughter Kaitlyn for “personal gain.”

June, 44, filed paperwork asking for permanent custody of Kaitlyn, 11, one day after Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, filed a lawsuit against June for custody of Kaitlyn. In light of the custody battle, Lee slammed Anna’s mother for not having the best intentions for her granddaughter.

“I’ve seen the videos June has posted asking if fans want to send gifts to the girls, and some fans have lashed out at her,” Lee told The U.S. Sun in an interview published on Thursday, December 21. “I’m sure Anna wanted Michael to have the kids.”

Anna married Michael, 30, in 2014, while the former couple separated in 2017. Despite not being Kaitlyn’s biological father, Michael played an active role in raising Anna’s eldest daughter. The former couple also share daughter Kylee, 8.

“Michael is the best person to have the two girls,” Lee – who is the brother of Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson – told the outlet. “I know Michael, he’s a good guy, and that’s where the kids need to be.”

Anna’s ex filed his paperwork asking for custody of Kaitlyn on December 17, which was obtained by In Touch. After Michael alleged that Kaitlyn’s biological father is a man named Caleb Clark, he claimed that Caleb never took a DNA test and was not actively involved in Anna or Kaitlyn’s lives.

He argued that he had “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in Kaitlyn’s life. Michael then explained that he “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.”

After noting he received custody of Kylee after Anna’s death on December 9, Michael said his visitation schedule following their divorce included time with both Kaitlyn and Kylee.

June was awarded emergency guardianship of Kaitlyn on December 15, and she filed her own paperwork on December 18, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The Mama June: ​Family Crisis star argued that she is the best person to take care of her granddaughter because Kaitlyn “has remained in the care, custody and control of Petitioner” after Anna’s death.

“Petitioner previously had temporary guardianship of the child,” the legal documents read. “More recently, approximately one month before passing, the mother and child began residing with Petitioner.”

She then stated that she was “not aware of any interested parties other than herself that would have standing to seek custody of the child.”

The custody battle comes after Anna died from adrenal cancer at the age of 29 following a 10-month battle with the illness.

While June and Anna were previously estranged, they reconnected before her death. The mother of four even revealed that their family was by Anna’s side when she died.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” June wrote via Instagram. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”