When it became clear that Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s stage 4 cancer would ultimately end in her tragic passing, the reality TV star “kept repeating” one phrase, her mother, Mama June, revealed: “I want to spend more time with family. I want to spend more time together.”

Anna’s wish came true in her final months, as she and June – who had experienced a tense relationship over the years – authentically came together to embrace each other’s presence. June, 44, knew that her 29-year-old daughter’s time was running short after they returned home from their November 2023 vacation in Gatlinburg, emphasizing just how much they needed to take advantage of their limited days left as a whole family.

“I kind of knew something was up when we was in and out the last couple of days, but we adored our time,” June told People in an interview published on Thursday, March 7. “Once she came back here and she [had] seen the nurses and all of that, they was just telling us that she was starting to transition, which I just thought it was because she was out from the trip and stuff like that. But no, it really was she was just transitioning.”

Anna succumbed to cancer and died just weeks later on December 11, 2023, leaving behind her two daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee.

“We did get closer during that,” June continued, noting that though they were dealing with sad circumstances that ultimately resulted in her death, past rifts were healed as Anna’s health declined. “We came together and made that happen.”

The reality TV alum’s shocking diagnosis threw the Toddlers & Tiaras family for a curveball. Her doctors found cancer in her kidney, liver and lung following a number of tests performed at Anna’s request, as she had been experiencing abdominal pain. She started chemotherapy in March 2023, and kept followers up to date with her treatment. Just nine months later, Anna passed.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June announced to followers when alerting them to the heartbreaking news. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.” She continued, “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”