Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s husband, Eldridge Toney, opened up about his relationship with her daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee after her death in December 2023.

“I have been seeing them as much as I can,” Eldridge told People about Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, in an interview published on Sunday, February 11. “I’ve been staying really persistent on seeing both of them.”

He added that it’s “easier” to see Kaitlyn because she is living “right up the road” with Anna’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud. “I pretty much know June and Justin’s schedule,” Eldridge explained. “But as far as Kylee, I don’t get to see her as much, but I still do see her as much as possible.”

While June, 44, was awarded custody of Kaitlyn in December 2023, Kylee is living with her father and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

Despite not having custody of his stepdaughters, Eldridge explained that he wants to remain in their lives as a father figure. “You know because I’ve been with Anna so long, we’ve had these conversations where I’ve sat down with Michael and Anna, and Michael looked at me like I was going to be another father to his daughter and he was OK with that,” he shared. “I am making sure I stay true to the promise I made to Anna. I love watching the girls grow up.”

Anna and Eldridge began dating in 2017 after she split from Michael, 31, that same year. The pair eventually wed in March 2023 after she announced her cancer diagnosis.

June’s eldest daughter revealed she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023. After she spent months keeping fans up to date about her health, June announced Anna’s death in an Instagram post on December 10, 2023.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” the reality star wrote at the time. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Mega Agency

Eldridge reflected on his romance with Anna just days after he death, telling People that she was the person he “was supposed to grow old with.” He continued, “She was my one true love. She was that for me. I will never stop loving her. There will never be another Anna.”

He then explained that he was by Anna’s side during her final moments and held her hand when she took her last breath. “The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes,” Eldridge recalled. “Her dying wish was for her [daughters] to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls.”