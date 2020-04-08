Living It Up! Mama June Hits the Pool in a Red Bathing Suit Amid Quarantine

Nothing like some R&R! Mama June Shannon was all smiles while taking a nice dip in her pool on April 3, rocking a bright red swimsuit amid the quarantine. The reality star splashed around in the water, hopped on a huge flamingo float and enjoyed the gorgeous weather in Florida while sipping on a chilled beverage.

The WE tv alum, 40, appeared to be in great spirits during her quiet afternoon. She even did some sunbathing on a lounge chair.

On April 8, she took to Instagram with a big update for fans, revealing she just joined Cameo, a video sharing service that allows her to interact with her followers in a more personal way for a $30 fee. “Hey y’all, have really enjoyed making these videos for y’all the last few days, especially during this coronavirus lockdown,” she captioned her post.

Mama June also confirmed that Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) could be found on the platform, as well as her other kids Jessica Shannon and Lauryn Efrid (a.k.a. Pumpkin).

In March, the Mama June: Family Crisis star made it clear she would be taking extra precautions with her loved ones during the lockdown. “I hope everyone is staying safe out there. This is a scary time,” she wrote, letting people know they were at home. “We’re staying safe inside and we hope you are too.”

The mother of four previously documented her 300 pound weight loss transformation on the reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. In order to achieve her results, she got gastric sleeve surgery, a breast augmentation, veneers and skin removal surgery.

With the guidance of celebrity personal trainer Kenya Crooks, she was able to take on a nutrition plan and he helped her drop 84 pounds in just three months, giving her a renewed sense of confidence.

“I’m happy with where I’m at because this has been an emotional and physical toll on my body and it’s not an easy road to go through,” she revealed about the process during an interview with E! News in 2018. “I promise you.”

