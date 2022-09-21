Get well soon! June “Mama June” Shannon has been hospitalized following severe headaches.

It is not clear what is wrong with the reality star, 43, as specialists are currently working to figure out next steps.

June told TMZ on Wednesday, September 21, that she informed her doctor that she had been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness during a routine checkup on Monday, September 19.

While they weren’t able to immediately identify the problem, the doctor was alarmed and admitted June to the hospital. She has remained in the hospital since the initial appointment and has undergone a series of scans and tests in hopes of figuring out a diagnosis.

June has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, though insisted that her current medical problems are not the results of a relapse or substance abuse.

She was arrested in March 2019 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia alongside then-boyfriend Geno Doak.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The mother of four previously told Us Weekly in March 2021 that she hit rock bottom before becoming committed to her sobriety journey, admitting she had $1.75 to her name and was living out of a car with Geno, 46, before they entered rehab for drug abuse. Before the pair was arrested, she spent “like $750,000” on drugs, the WE tv personality told the outlet at the time.

She is currently receiving support from her husband, Justin Stroud, as he remains by her side at the hospital.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star secretly married the tattoo artist, 34, in March 2022 after going public with their romance in October 2021.

Months after tying the knot, June took to TikTok to confirm she and Justin had become husband and wife. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment,” she wrote alongside the video, which she also shared via Instagram in June.

In the video, the newlyweds flashed their wedding rings as they declared they’re “off the market.” June added, “When you know, you just know.”

Prior to their romance, he was arrested in 2019 for the possession of marijuana, burglary in the third degree and theft of property, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Justin pled guilty to “burglary of a dwelling in the third degree and theft of property in the fourth degree, the first is a felony and the second in a misdemeanor” and was hit with a violation in October 2021, which led to a January 2022 outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“I’m not aware of any new warrants and the case I represented him on is closed,” his attorney told the outlet at the time.