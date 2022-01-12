The Duggar family is known for their strict rules, especially when it comes to how members of the opposite sex interact when they’re courting. However, all bets are off the table once couples are past the courting phase and officially married. The married Duggars can’t stop making out and — though you may have guessed it since they do have 19 children — that includes Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar.

When Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald first began their courtship, Jim Bob explained how courting was different from what most people think of as dating.

“Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry,” he told People in September 2013. “With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”

“Courtship is not just about having fun,” Michelle added. “You are really considering if this person could be your life partner – you pray about it and see what happens.”

Jess and Ben were allowed to greet each other with “a quick 30 second or less side-hug and a goodbye side-hug.”

Children of the Duggars were also expected to have a “chaperone” on a date, be that a parent or a sibling — but not necessarily an older brother or sister. Younger siblings were certainly there to kill the mood between Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar during their first date when they brought his younger siblings rollerblading.

“With [Derick Dillard] and [Jill Duggar], they wrote out their courting rules at the beginning of their official courtship. These were their commitments to each other. After they agreed on them, they shared with their chaperones and family members so that they would know what they want to be held accountable for,” Michelle wrote in a family blog post from 2015, adding that anyone above the age of 10 could serve as a chaperone.

“The chaperones then have clear guidelines for what is acceptable and what’s not,” she continued. “They’re the accountability.”

From what fans are led to believe, all the Duggars saved their first kiss until after the moment they said, “I do.” After that, all bets were off.

While followers of the family have seen their fair share of romantic moments pass between those in wedded bliss while 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On, was still on the air, it appears that not even TLC canceling the show in July 2021 can stop them. Thanks to social media, followers are still privy to their smooching.

Keep scrolling to see what we mean.