Mady Gosselin revealed she’s off for another semester at Syracuse University, giving a rare tour of her freshly decorated room in a new TikTok video.

The Kate Plus Date alum, whose 21st birthday is right around the corner, gave a peek inside her digs while enjoying her Labor Day weekend. “My little room this year at school since [you] guys have been asking,” she captioned the clip on Monday, September 6, unveiling where she will be staying while away at school.

Mady, 20, showed off her fake plant, Mineralogie poster, new embroidered rug and the DIY headboard she made using a “poster board, foam and fabric.”

The proud pupil also displayed a few of the novels on her “female author, female protagonist-only bookshelf” including Pride and Prejudice and Little Women.

Mady’s college room tour comes nearly one month after her mom, Kate Gosselin, made a rare appearance in a video she shared from their back-to-school outing with her siblings. The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alums went to American Eagle to pick up some clothes and stopped by their local Barnes and Nobles before grabbing ice cream and heading back home.

Kate recently moved to North Carolina with four of her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin’s kids — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah — after selling their house in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Collin and Hannah still reside with their dad in Pennsylvania. Similar to Mady, her twin sister, Cara, is away from home and attending college.

In late August, Jon shared a rare photo of Hannah and Collin standing by their matching cars to celebrate them going into their junior year of high school and couldn’t help but gush over how proud he is. “First day of 11th Grade!!!! Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad,” the DJ captioned his sweet snap documenting their milestone moment.

Although he has been estranged from his other kids living with Kate, Jon spoke about his dreams of one day rebuilding their bond in June, revealing that he always has “hope​​” for a brighter future.

The coparenting drama has certainly continued between Kate and Jon in the years after their divorce was finalized in December 2009, but Mady has chosen to “stay out” of it, a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2020. “She’s in school and moving forward,” the insider said, noting that it’s become her “priority.”