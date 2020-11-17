Teaching the trolls a lesson! Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin fired back at haters mocking her eyebrows after sharing a new makeup-free selfie while hanging out in her college dorm room at Syracuse University.

The former TLC star, 20, showed off her glowing complexion in the portrait she posted on Tuesday, November 17. “Let’s discuss how I’m oddly contorting my shoulder in the comments,” she joked in her Instagram caption.

While some of her followers complimented her natural beauty, others threw shade in the comments section and Mady immediately took to TikTok to address the criticism.

“I wanted to say something about how I posted on Instagram and got quite a few comments of people saying ‘you need to do your eyebrows’ or ‘you have a unibrow’ and stuff like that,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum replied to naysayers. “I don’t have a unibrow so there you go for all of you people thinking I have a unibrow, but also, even if I did, it’s not a big deal,” Mady continued. “Also, I don’t think we should be commenting on other people’s appearances to begin with.”

“I think it was so odd that so many people were telling me that I ‘need to do my eyebrows’ like I know that people do their eyebrows, but I don’t, and I happen to like them this way and I think they look fine,” the college student further explained. Mady admitted she isn’t “particularly offended” by the remarks or “insecure” about her appearance, but said it’s still a strange thing for people to point out.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

“Everybody can mind their business. Because that’s odd, just keep it to yourself,” she concluded. Mady got the last laugh with her witty caption on the social media platform, which read, “Maybe I’ll grow a unibrow now guys.”

It appears the former TV personality could be heading back to mom Kate Gosselin’s house in the very near future. On Monday, November 16, she shared a playful photo with the caption “moving out” and prior to that, Mady reflected on her fun times away at school.

“Some [memories] from our last two semesters. Until next time ladies,” she wrote alongside a recent video montage on TikTok.

Mady previously went back to her mom’s place in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and school closures. She later returned to her dorm in August and was able to enjoy Halloween with her roommates.